Emergency personnel are at the scene in Tipner Lane this evening near the M275. They have been there for nearly an hour.

Video footage from the scene shows several officers near a motorhome in one of the roads. One eye witness said there is a high level of police activity in the area, with travellers attempting to pitch camp in the car park.

This has yet to be confirmed. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council have been approached for comment. Councillor Jason Fazackarley, deputy lord mayor of Nelson ward – which covers the Park & Ride site – said he is investigating the incident. The AA traffic map reports there are fairly heavy delays for motorists in the vicinity of the car park.

