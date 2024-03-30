Police investigating incident in St James Road Southsea

Police are investigating an incident in Southsea, with officers currently in attendance.
By Joe Williams
Published 30th Mar 2024, 21:18 GMT
Police are attending a block of flats in Southsea to investigate an incident. Picture by Stu Vaizey.Police are attending a block of flats in Southsea to investigate an incident. Picture by Stu Vaizey.
Police are currently attending an incident at St James Road, Portsmouth. Picture by Stu VaizeyPolice are currently attending an incident at St James Road, Portsmouth. Picture by Stu Vaizey
Police officers are investigating an incident in St James Road, Southsea and have been spotted at a block of flats earlier this afternoon (Saturday, March 30). Police remain at the scene this evening.

The police have been approached for comment and as soon as there is any further information we will provide an update.

