Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, in the early hours of Saturday February 25. Three men arrested on suspicion of his murder have been bailed.

The three men from Southampton, aged 20, 23 and 31, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning and had remained in police custody while officer enquiries continued. They have now been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

Meanwhile, police said Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, Southampton, has been charged with possession of a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled substances. Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today.Acting DCI Howard Broadribb is leading the investigation. He said: ‘No matter how long it takes, our team is determined to make sure those responsible for Mark’s death are brought to justice, both for him and for his family.‘During the weekend, extra officers will remain on patrol in the Thornhill area and the mobile police station is still in place in Warburton Road, so if you have any concerns please speak to them.’

