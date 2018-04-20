Police issue appeal as schoolboy with Portsmouth connections goes missing

Have your say

THE police are concerned of the welfare of a missing 15-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.

An appeal has been launched asking anybody with information regarding Callum Hull’s disappearance to come forward.

Callum was last seen in Carlisle but also has links to Portsmouth.

The teenager has not been seen since Monday, April 16.

The police are asking Callum to make contact so that they can ensure he is safe and well.

He was last seen wearing his school uniform and is described as being approximately 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.

Callum has short dark hair which is shorter at the sides and longer on top.

If you have information or know Callum’s whereabouts, contact the police on 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.