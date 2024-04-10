Police issue update following warrant on 'suspected brothel' in Eastleigh
The police executed a warrant in Fair Oak on Monday, April 8 by the Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Team. The property, located in Latham Road, is a suspected brothel and a female was located at the premises who is now being treated as a potential victim and is being supported and safeguarded by officers.
A 35 year old man and a 58 year old man, both from Eastleigh were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and the Modern Slavery Act 2015. Work is ongoing to identify any other victims and safeguard them.
Both males have been released under investigation while further police enquiries are made. This warrant has been executed as a result of information provided to the police by the community. If you have any further information that could assist the police with enquiries please call 101 or use the online reporting tool quoting reference number 44240091769. Click here for more information.