The police executed a warrant in Fair Oak on Monday, April 8 by the Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Team. The property, located in Latham Road, is a suspected brothel and a female was located at the premises who is now being treated as a potential victim and is being supported and safeguarded by officers.

A 35 year old man and a 58 year old man, both from Eastleigh were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and the Modern Slavery Act 2015. Work is ongoing to identify any other victims and safeguard them.

