The man was found dead at his home in March. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Weber Nogueira was found dead at his home in Channel Way, Ocean Village, Southampton. The body was discovered at 11.15am on Wednesday, March 22.

Officers were called by paramedics by South Central Ambulance Service. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested a man at the time, but now Mr Nogueira’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The force said: “Following an extensive investigation, no further action will be taken against a 31-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a man in Southampton in March 2023.