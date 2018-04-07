Police issue warning over debt fraudsters

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary is urging people to be cautious after reports of fraudsters posing as bailiffs for a magazine subscription debt.

According to the police, a variety of magazine names and publishers are being used by the fraudsters, who also commonly use the names of certified Bailiff Enforcement Agents.

People are advised to always question cold callers and to not be rushed into making a decision over the phone.

Anyone affected by this crime is asked to report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.