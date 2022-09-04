Police join forces with council to remove unauthorised encampment set up in car park
POLICE have joined forces with East Hampshire District Council after an unauthorised encampment was set up in a car park.
Hampshire police used special powers to move people on and remove vehicles from near Rams Walk, Petersfield, on Sunday.
Under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, police have the power to carry out the actions when communities are deprived of amenities, there is a danger to life or there is a significant impact on the environment.
Antony Botten, East Hampshire inspector, said: ‘Hampshire Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary.
‘We work closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against unauthorised encampments within legal parameters.
‘Our partnership work also seeks to identify repeat locations where there has been criminality or disorder in order to target harden these sites.’