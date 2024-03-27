Police launch appeal after alcohol was stolen from ASDA store in Havant

The police have launched a CCTV appeal following the theft of alcohol at an ASDA store in Havant.
The police want to speak to a man in relation to a theft which occurred at ASDA on Purbrook Way in Havant. It was reported that shortly after midnight on February 8 a man entered the store and tried to leave with a number of items including food and alcohol without paying.

The man was challenged by staff before he became verbally abusive and threatened violence. If you know the person pictured, please contact police on 101 quoting 44240057725. You can also submit information to them online. For more information about reporting information, click here.

