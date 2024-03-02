News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal after woman sees man expose himself in Emsworth

An appeal has been launched after a young man exposed himself in Emsworth.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT
The police are appealing for information following a report of an indecent exposure in Emsworth. At approximately 12:20pm on Wednesday (February 28) a woman in her 60s was walking along a footpath in Holly Bank Woods when she saw a man indecently exposing himself close to Aubin Wood Road. The woman was not injured and returned home where she reported the incident to the police.

 The man involved is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build and he was wearing a black hoody with a front zip and loose black tracksuit bottoms.

The police have been conducting enquiries in the local area and would now like to hear from anyone who recognises the above description or has witnessed any similar suspicious incidents in the area that have not yet been reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240087073. Alternatively, go online and submit information. Click here for more.

