Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police are appealing for information following a report of an indecent exposure in Emsworth. At approximately 12:20pm on Wednesday (February 28) a woman in her 60s was walking along a footpath in Holly Bank Woods when she saw a man indecently exposing himself close to Aubin Wood Road. The woman was not injured and returned home where she reported the incident to the police.

The man involved is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build and he was wearing a black hoody with a front zip and loose black tracksuit bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...