Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The authorities received reports that at around 8:10 two men were heard shouting at another man in the store. One of the men was then removed from the store but returned and assaulted a member of staff, causing bruising and a cut to the lip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police want to talk to anyone who was in the shop that may have seen the assault take place, or anyone who recognises the two men.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are looking to speak to these two men about an incident in a Hayling Island Co-op store.

The first man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 40 years-old, between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall and of stocky build.

He has dark coloured hair and he was seen wearing a blue hooded top, black jacket, light blue trainers, and he was carrying a stick.

The second man is described as white, between 30 and 35 years-old and of slim to medium build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has light coloured hair and was seen wearing an off-white tracksuit and he was speaking with an Irish accent.