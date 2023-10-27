Police launch appeal following assault in Hayling Island Co-op store
The police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a 45 year-old man was assaulted in the Co-op store on Selsmore Road on October 17.
The authorities received reports that at around 8:10 two men were heard shouting at another man in the store. One of the men was then removed from the store but returned and assaulted a member of staff, causing bruising and a cut to the lip.
The police want to talk to anyone who was in the shop that may have seen the assault take place, or anyone who recognises the two men.
The first man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 40 years-old, between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall and of stocky build.
He has dark coloured hair and he was seen wearing a blue hooded top, black jacket, light blue trainers, and he was carrying a stick.
The second man is described as white, between 30 and 35 years-old and of slim to medium build.
He has light coloured hair and was seen wearing an off-white tracksuit and he was speaking with an Irish accent.
If you have any information that could help the police with the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230427426.
Alternatively, you can also report information by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.