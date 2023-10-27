News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Police launch appeal following assault in Hayling Island Co-op store

The police have launched an appeal following the assault of a man in a Co-op store on Hayling Island.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a 45 year-old man was assaulted in the Co-op store on Selsmore Road on October 17.

The authorities received reports that at around 8:10 two men were heard shouting at another man in the store. One of the men was then removed from the store but returned and assaulted a member of staff, causing bruising and a cut to the lip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police want to talk to anyone who was in the shop that may have seen the assault take place, or anyone who recognises the two men.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are looking to speak to these two men about an incident in a Hayling Island Co-op store.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are looking to speak to these two men about an incident in a Hayling Island Co-op store.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are looking to speak to these two men about an incident in a Hayling Island Co-op store.
Most Popular

The first man is described as being white, aged between 35 and 40 years-old, between 5ft 4 and 5ft 6 tall and of stocky build.

He has dark coloured hair and he was seen wearing a blue hooded top, black jacket, light blue trainers, and he was carrying a stick.

The second man is described as white, between 30 and 35 years-old and of slim to medium build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has light coloured hair and was seen wearing an off-white tracksuit and he was speaking with an Irish accent.

If you have any information that could help the police with the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230427426.

Alternatively, you can also report information by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.