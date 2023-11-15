Police launch appeal following attempted burglary in Gosport
The police are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen a man attempting to break into a flat in Blake Court, South Street between 2:50pm and 3:10pm on November 13.
It was reported that a man gained access to the communal area of the building before trying to force his way into an address.
The police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognises the man.
He has been described as a man in his late 30’s or early 40’s of Indian or Middle Eastern ethnicity, around 5ft 7/8 inches tall, of average build and with stubble and black hair which was short at the sides and choppy on top.
He was seen wearing a dark coloured and a buttoned shirt.
The police would also like to hear from anyone who saw a man matching this description acting suspiciously in the area or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help them in their investigations.