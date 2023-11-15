An appeal has been launched following an attempted burglary where a man tried to force his way into a Gosport address.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported that a man gained access to the communal area of the building before trying to force his way into an address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal following an attempted burglary in Gosport.

He has been described as a man in his late 30’s or early 40’s of Indian or Middle Eastern ethnicity, around 5ft 7/8 inches tall, of average build and with stubble and black hair which was short at the sides and choppy on top.

He was seen wearing a dark coloured and a buttoned shirt.