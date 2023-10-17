News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Police launch appeal following fuel thefts across county

An appeal has been launched after a series of fuel thefts have taken place across the county.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police are investigating a series of fuel thefts that have occurred across the county.

Between September 23 and October 15 there have been reports of incidents at petrol stations in the Curdridge, Eastleigh, Horton Heath and Park Gate areas, during which a white Ford Transit Connect van has fuelled up and driven off without paying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of enquiries, the police would like to identify the man pictured.

Hampshire Police have launched an appeal following a number of incidents involving fuel thefts. The police are looking to speak to this man for information.Hampshire Police have launched an appeal following a number of incidents involving fuel thefts. The police are looking to speak to this man for information.
Hampshire Police have launched an appeal following a number of incidents involving fuel thefts. The police are looking to speak to this man for information.
Most Popular

If you know who this person is, please contact the police on 101, quoting 44230419741. You can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.