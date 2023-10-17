Police launch appeal following fuel thefts across county
Between September 23 and October 15 there have been reports of incidents at petrol stations in the Curdridge, Eastleigh, Horton Heath and Park Gate areas, during which a white Ford Transit Connect van has fuelled up and driven off without paying.
As part of enquiries, the police would like to identify the man pictured.
If you know who this person is, please contact the police on 101, quoting 44230419741. You can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.