Between September 23 and October 15 there have been reports of incidents at petrol stations in the Curdridge, Eastleigh, Horton Heath and Park Gate areas, during which a white Ford Transit Connect van has fuelled up and driven off without paying.

As part of enquiries, the police would like to identify the man pictured.

Hampshire Police have launched an appeal following a number of incidents involving fuel thefts. The police are looking to speak to this man for information.

If you know who this person is, please contact the police on 101, quoting 44230419741. You can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information.