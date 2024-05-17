Police launch appeal following indecent exposure in Paulsgrove
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a report of an indecent exposure incident in Paulsgrove.
On Friday, April 26 at around 12:40pm in the afternoon a 45 year-old woman saw a man exposing himself in the bushes at Paulsgrove Chalk Pit. He was later seen walking off towards Deerhurst Crescent. The woman was not hurt and the man did not speak to her.
Following CCTV enquiries and patrols in the area the police are now releasing an image of a man that was seen nearby at the time and who may be able to help with the investigation.
He is described as a white man, nin his early twenties, with dark brown hair and he was wearing tight black jogging bottoms and a navy coloured coat.
Anyone who has any information that may assist the enquiries or who recognises the man pictured is asked to call 101 quoting 44240174391 or submit information via the website. Click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.