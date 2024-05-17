Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched after a man exposed himself in Paulsgrove.

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a report of an indecent exposure incident in Paulsgrove.

On Friday, April 26 at around 12:40pm in the afternoon a 45 year-old woman saw a man exposing himself in the bushes at Paulsgrove Chalk Pit. He was later seen walking off towards Deerhurst Crescent. The woman was not hurt and the man did not speak to her.

Following CCTV enquiries and patrols in the area the police are now releasing an image of a man that was seen nearby at the time and who may be able to help with the investigation.