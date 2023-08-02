News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal following indecent exposure in Titchfield Haven Beach car park

A man exposed himself to a woman in Titchfield last month and the police have launched an appeal for information.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

The police are appealing for information and witnesses following an indecent exposure incident in Lee-on-Solent.Officers were called at 11.17pm on July 29 to a report that a man had exposed himself to a 25-year-old woman in Titchfield Haven Beach car park on Cliff Road.The man was in an estate-type vehicle, believed to be silver, and he has been described as a white male who is approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a blue surgical face mask, a dark hooded jumper and jeans.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, please contact the police by making a report via the police website, or calling 101, quoting incident number 44230305896.

To report an incident, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.