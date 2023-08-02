The police are appealing for information and witnesses following an indecent exposure incident in Lee-on-Solent.Officers were called at 11.17pm on July 29 to a report that a man had exposed himself to a 25-year-old woman in Titchfield Haven Beach car park on Cliff Road.The man was in an estate-type vehicle, believed to be silver, and he has been described as a white male who is approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a blue surgical face mask, a dark hooded jumper and jeans.