The following day the vehicle was spotted by officers at about 11:20am on Hemlock Road, Waterlooville. The BMW made off at high speed along Albretia Avenue, Oaklands Grove, Milton Road, Silvester Road, London Road and Park Lane. The driver then crashed into a wall on the roundabout junction of Tempest Avenue and Stratford Road.

The police have launched an appeal after a driver stole petrol from an Esso garage and crashed into a roundabout wall.

The driver was detained but it is believed that there were two or three other occupants of the vehicle who left the scene on foot. A 27-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of making off without payment, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving while uninsured, driving without a licence and drug driving.