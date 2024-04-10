Police launch appeal following petrol theft at Esso garage and collision with roundabout wall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are appealing for witnesses and information following a dangerous driving incident in Waterlooville. At approximately 10am on April 3, the driver of a black BMW 3 series made off from the Esso petrol station on London Road, Cowplain, after failing to pay for fuel.
The following day the vehicle was spotted by officers at about 11:20am on Hemlock Road, Waterlooville. The BMW made off at high speed along Albretia Avenue, Oaklands Grove, Milton Road, Silvester Road, London Road and Park Lane. The driver then crashed into a wall on the roundabout junction of Tempest Avenue and Stratford Road.
The driver was detained but it is believed that there were two or three other occupants of the vehicle who left the scene on foot. A 27-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of making off without payment, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving while uninsured, driving without a licence and drug driving.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. The police are issuing this appeal to ask any witnesses to come forward, and residents who live on the route the car took to check their CCTV and doorbell footage, as well as any motorists with dash cams who were in the area. Anyone with relevant footage or information should call 101 quoting reference 44240141388. Alternatively, visit the police website to report information. Click here for more information.