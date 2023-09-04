Police launch appeal following Southsea assault where man sustained injuries to face
A man was allegedly approached by an unknown man at the Duke of Devonshire pub on Albert Road at around 11am on August 13.
The man was assaulted and he sustained minor injuries.
Officers have conducted enquiries in the local area including engaging with the venue but they are now asking the public for their support in identifying the man pictured.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We fully appreciate that these are not the clearest pictures, but we are hoping someone may know who he is or recognise him in the local area.
“Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Do you remember seeing what happened in the lead up to and during the incident?”
If you have any information, contact the police on 101, quoting reference 44230326177.