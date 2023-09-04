The man was assaulted and he sustained minor injuries.

Officers have conducted enquiries in the local area including engaging with the venue but they are now asking the public for their support in identifying the man pictured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following assault in Southsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We fully appreciate that these are not the clearest pictures, but we are hoping someone may know who he is or recognise him in the local area.

“Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Do you remember seeing what happened in the lead up to and during the incident?”