Police launch appeal following the assault of a 20-year-old man in Southsea
The police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Southsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
A man, aged 20, was assaulted in Brougham Road, Southsea, on June 1 and police are investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’d like to speak to him after a 20 year-old man was assaulted on Brougham Rd in Southsea just after 12:30pm on Thursday 1 June.
"The victim wasn’t hurt.
“This man was seen with a woman in the area.”