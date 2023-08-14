News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Police launch appeal following the assault of a 20-year-old man in Southsea

The police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Southsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

A man, aged 20, was assaulted in Brougham Road, Southsea, on June 1 and police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’d like to speak to him after a 20 year-old man was assaulted on Brougham Rd in Southsea just after 12:30pm on Thursday 1 June.

"The victim wasn’t hurt.

“This man was seen with a woman in the area.”

If you have any information about the assault or if you have dash cam footage of what happened, contact the police on 101 with the reference 44230217481.