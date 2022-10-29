Police launch appeal for witnesses to traffic incident which left woman in her 80s with serious injuries
AN ELDERLY woman has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car.
The incident, which happened at around 4.15pm on Friday, October 28, on Botley Road, Romsey, near the junction with Rosedale Avenue.
A black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a pedestrian in her 80s, who is being treated in hospital.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Did you witness the collision? Do you have dash cam or other footage showing what happened or the moments beforehand?
Contact police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220438948.