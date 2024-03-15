The police would like to speak to two men in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Asda, High Street, West End. The incident, which involved the theft of £365 worth of Nicorette items, occurred between 7:35pm and 7:50pm on January 24. The first man is described as white, aged approximately 35 years, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, of large build, with a short black beard and he was wearing a black jumper and black trouser bottoms. The second man is described as white, aged approximately 45 years, approximately 6ft tall, of large build with dark hair. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, blue, grey and white plaid shirt and jeans, and he was carrying a black and white carrier bag. The police believe the men in the CCTV images can help with the investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with the police. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, please contact the police.