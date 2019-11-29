Police launch drink-drive Christmas crackdown in bid to take dangerous motorists off the roads

DANGEROUS drivers are being targeted in the police's Christmas drink and drug-drive campaign.

Hampshire police officers will be out catching bad drivers in its annual Op Holly campaign.

Between Hampshire and Thames Valley, which share traffic officers, around 400 drink-drivers are caught a month.

Last year The News revealed a 68-year-old man, who had previously killed a woman while driving, was caught over the limit on Boxing Day on the M27.

Sgt Scott Kerr, Road Safety Sergeant, said: ‘Every year officers deal with cases of drink or drug driving that directly result in families facing Christmas without loved ones.

‘Even the smallest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely.

‘Friends, colleagues and family members can positively influence those around them. So we are calling on them to stop potential drink or drug drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking tragedy this Christmas.

‘We’ll be running targeted operations across the region to enforce the law on drink and drug driving. If you drive under the influence, you can face a fine of up to £5,000, disqualification from driving, and a lengthy prison sentence.

‘If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can help by reporting them on 101, or call 999 if they are driving or immediately about to drive under the influence.

‘I am urging people to plan ahead during the festive season to think about how you’re going to get home and don’t forget about the impact alcohol & drugs can still have the morning after.’

The crackdown runs between Saturday and January 1.