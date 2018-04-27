Police launch investigation after customers flee salon fire

A hairdressers was evacuated after a suspicious car fire.

Firefighters were called to Carisbrooke Road, Gosport at 4pm yesterday following reports of a blaze.

A car had been parked up against Norma Jean’s hair salon, causing the fire to spread to the back doors of the property.

Quick-thinking staff tried tackled the blaze using two fire extinguishers, putting out most of the flames.

Two appliances from Gosport and Fareham fire stations arrived shortly after, putting out the remainder of the fire.

Due to the brakes of the car seizing, the teams were forced to use a mechanical winch to pull the vehicle away from the building and assess the smoke and heat-damaged doors.

Gosport watch manager Sean Ratcliffe said: ‘The staff did a good job in attempting to put the fire out but when we arrived it was still smouldering.

‘Nobody was injured in the incident and nobody had been in the car. We know the vehicle is owned by a male and hadn’t been driven for about a year. It had been parked at the back of the shops for some time.

When asked whether the incident could have been an arson attack on the business, or if the car had been deliberately moved closer to the building, Sean said: ‘We cannot confirm or deny any of the circumstances surrounding this as an investigation is now underway with the police and Hampshire Fire and Rescue.’

A representative from Hampshire police issued the following statement: ‘We are currently investigating the cause of a car fire that happened on Thursday, April 26 between 4.10pm and 4.45pm.

The car was parked at the rear of a hair salon on Carisbrooke Road in Gosport. The fire was quickly extinguished but caused damage to the car and the rear door of the business premises.

We are working to establish if the fire was suspicious. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44180154365.’