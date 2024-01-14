Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was not on a lead lunged at a woman’s rottweiler in Grateley Crescent around 6.30pm on Wednesday - having reportedly also bitten a resident recently. The rottweiler, which was out on a walk, was able to pull out of his collar and run away following the attack but was left with a cut and puncture wounds to his ear. Police have been contacted and are now investigating.

The owner of the rottweiler said: “My dog was attacked by another dog that was off its leash. My dog was being taken for a walk and the other dog ran across a bit of green down the road. It came out of nowhere. He managed to pull out of his collar and run away. He has a cut ear and some puncture holes in his ear. It looked like a Staffordshire Bull Terrier (that carried out the attack).

The rottweiler that was attacked in Leigh Park

“I’ve reported it to the police and was given a crime number and told to report it to the council. You ring them and they send you round in circles.” The woman said the dog has “already bitten” a neighbour recently as well.