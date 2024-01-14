News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police launch probe after Leigh Park dog savages another canine in street - having "already bitten" person

Police have launched an investigation after a Leigh Park dog savaged another canine in the street.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A suspected Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was not on a lead lunged at a woman’s rottweiler in Grateley Crescent around 6.30pm on Wednesday - having reportedly also bitten a resident recently. The rottweiler, which was out on a walk, was able to pull out of his collar and run away following the attack but was left with a cut and puncture wounds to his ear. Police have been contacted and are now investigating.

READ NOW: Vape thieves branded “scroats”

The owner of the rottweiler said: “My dog was attacked by another dog that was off its leash. My dog was being taken for a walk and the other dog ran across a bit of green down the road. It came out of nowhere. He managed to pull out of his collar and run away. He has a cut ear and some puncture holes in his ear. It looked like a Staffordshire Bull Terrier (that carried out the attack).

The rottweiler that was attacked in Leigh ParkThe rottweiler that was attacked in Leigh Park
The rottweiler that was attacked in Leigh Park
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve reported it to the police and was given a crime number and told to report it to the council. You ring them and they send you round in circles.” The woman said the dog has “already bitten” a neighbour recently as well.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.40pm on January 10 to a report of a dog attacking another dog in Grateley Crescent. This remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.”