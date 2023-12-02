Police are looking for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a string of overnight shop burglaries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are searching for Nicholas Millins after three incidents in which “cigarette products” were stolen.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted 24-year-old man Nicholas Millins from Andover? He is wanted in connection with three burglaries at the Morrisons Daily store in Atholl Court, Andover.

NOW READ: Hampshire police constable avoids prison after downloading over 100 child abuse images

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24-year-old Nicholas Millins from Andover is wanted in connection with three burglaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The burglaries took place on Saturday 18 November, Wednesday 22 November and Friday 24 November. All incidents took place overnight while the store was closed, and cigarette products were stolen each time.

"We have been following various lines of enquiry and we are now turning to the public for help.”

Millins is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, having brown hair and being of slim build.If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44230471900.

You can also submit information online, via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.