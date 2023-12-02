Police launch search for Andover man Nicholas Millins after string of overnight cigarette burglaries
They are searching for Nicholas Millins after three incidents in which “cigarette products” were stolen.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted 24-year-old man Nicholas Millins from Andover? He is wanted in connection with three burglaries at the Morrisons Daily store in Atholl Court, Andover.
"The burglaries took place on Saturday 18 November, Wednesday 22 November and Friday 24 November. All incidents took place overnight while the store was closed, and cigarette products were stolen each time.
"We have been following various lines of enquiry and we are now turning to the public for help.”
Millins is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, having brown hair and being of slim build.If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44230471900.
You can also submit information online, via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.
Anyone found to be harbouring Millins, in order to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.