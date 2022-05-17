Police launch urgent appeal to try and find missing woman, 82, from Chandler's Ford

POLICE have tonight launched a desperate appeal to find a missing pensioner.

By Tom Cotterill
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 9:10 pm

Valerie Benham, from Chandler's Ford, was last seen yesterday evening.

The 82-year-old had been in Winchester Road, Chandler's Ford, at 1.15pm.

Valerie Benham, 82, from Chandler's Ford, was last seen on Monday evening.

But since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.

Now police are appealing to the public to help find the missing pensioner.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

‘We are now turning to you for assistance.’

Valerie is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of thin build and with short grey hair. She wears glasses and could we wearing trousers, with a blue or white jumper.

It is believed she will still be in the area of Chandler's Ford or Eastleigh more generally.

Those who have seen Valerie or have any information on her whereabouts, are urged to call 101, quoting the reference 1589 of today’s date (17/05).

