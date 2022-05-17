Valerie Benham, from Chandler's Ford, was last seen yesterday evening.

The 82-year-old had been in Winchester Road, Chandler's Ford, at 1.15pm.

But since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.

Now police are appealing to the public to help find the missing pensioner.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

‘We are now turning to you for assistance.’

Valerie is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of thin build and with short grey hair. She wears glasses and could we wearing trousers, with a blue or white jumper.

It is believed she will still be in the area of Chandler's Ford or Eastleigh more generally.