News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
11 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
21 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
27 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where

Police locate 57-year-old James Glue who disappeared from Petersfield yesterday

Police have found a 57-year-old man who went missing from Petersfield last night which was described as ‘very out of character.’

By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST

A search was launched yesterday to find James Glue after he was last seen Madeline Road area of Petersfield at 11.50pm on Monday, April 3. Police have now confirmed that James has been located.

In a statement posted to Twitter this morning, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We're pleased to say that James Glue, who was reported missing from Petersfield, has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have located 57-year-old James Glue who went missing in Petersfield yesterday.Police have located 57-year-old James Glue who went missing in Petersfield yesterday.
Police have located 57-year-old James Glue who went missing in Petersfield yesterday.