A search was launched yesterday to find James Glue after he was last seen Madeline Road area of Petersfield at 11.50pm on Monday, April 3. Police have now confirmed that James has been located.

In a statement posted to Twitter this morning, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We're pleased to say that James Glue, who was reported missing from Petersfield, has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’