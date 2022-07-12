Legislation was used take more than a dozen caravans off of the King George V playing field yesterday afternoon.

They set up on July 3, and officers liaised with the landowner since.

Travellers at King George Playing Fields, Cosham, Portsmouth on Tuesday 5th July 2022. Picture: Nationalworld

Police used Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to move the caravans.

These powers can be used in a number of circumstances, including where local amenities are deprived for a community, which is why officers used the powers in this instance.

Portsmouth North Acting Inspector Lewis Swan said: ‘In using these powers, Hampshire Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary.

‘I hope this swift action to move the travellers on from locations that were unsuitable will convey to all sections of the community that a robust approach will be taken against encampments within legal parameters.’

Similar powers were used to disband another illegal encampment of 22 cars and caravans in Wicor Recreation Ground, Fareham.

Community wardens from Portsmouth City Council completed welfare checks at the site last week, according to councillor Jason Fazackarley.

Section 61 legislation was also used to remove a cluster of vehicles that parked on Southsea Common.