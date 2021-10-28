Jahangir Miah, 46, of Bevis Road, North End, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of assault by beating.

This followed reports of a man seen outside of Poundland on London Road, North End, with a knife on Tuesday around 3pm.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘It was reported to us that two people received minor injuries to their abdomen in the incident,’ police said.

Miah was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

