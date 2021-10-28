Police name man accused of having knife outside Portsmouth Poundland after two people suffer stomach injuries
A MAN was due in court after a knifeman was seen outside a Portsmouth Poundland – in an incident that left two people injured in the stomach.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:53 pm
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:04 pm
Jahangir Miah, 46, of Bevis Road, North End, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of assault by beating.
This followed reports of a man seen outside of Poundland on London Road, North End, with a knife on Tuesday around 3pm.
‘It was reported to us that two people received minor injuries to their abdomen in the incident,’ police said.
Miah was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.