Charlie Ellins, 20, of Braintree Road, has been charged with three counts of wounding with intent, possessing a weapon in public and Class A drugs. He will be appearing before court this morning. Hampshire police reported four men were stabbed or slashed at Tokyo Joe’s nightclub, in Guildhall Walk, on Saturday night at 9.48pm.

They suffered ‘serious’ injuries. A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating an incident in which four men were stabbed at Tokyo Joe’s nightclub on Saturday night, November 5, have now charged a man.

Police incident outside Tokyo Joe's in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on Saturday night. Four men were stabbed or slashed and were hospitalised. A man has been charged.

‘We were called at 9.48pm to a report of an altercation at the nightclub, on Guildhall Walk. Four men suffered slash or stab wounds in the incident, none of the injuries suffered are life-threatening.

‘Charlie Ellins, 20, of Braintree Road, has been charged with three counts of Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.’

Police also arrested a 15-year-old girl at the time. She is no longer in police custody but is currently under investigation. Hampshire police enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tokyo Joe's in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on Saturday night.

The spokeswoman added: ‘A 15-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in connection with this incident, has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

Venue management at Tokyo Joe’s said they were shocked by the incident. They said: ‘We’re currently assisting Hampshire constabulary with their investigations after an incident on Saturday night.

‘Door staff have been praised by police for their swift action - our door staff detained a male near to Wetherspoons pub in Guildhall Walk where he was found to be in possession of a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will be working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances around the incident. We have safety measures in place over and above the requirements of our licence and are shocked [by what happened].