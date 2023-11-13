Police officer assaulted after trying to break up fight in Hampshire - appeal for information launched
An appeal has been launched after a police officer was assaulted whilst trying to break up a fight.
Just before 11.30pm on October 27, officers were called to a fight at the Windsor Castle pub on Shirley High Street.
While trying to break up the fight, an officer was hit on the back of the head. He suffered nausea and pain to the back of his head.
The police are looking to speak to the man pictured and anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or via 101 quoting 44230440950.