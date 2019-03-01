Police officer who was stabbed in Portsmouth park is out of hospital, police confirm

Have your say

THE police officer who was stabbed in a Portsmouth park last month has been discharged from hospital, it has been confirmed.

The 56-year-old police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park in Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, at 12.15pm on February 21.

Picture: Sarah Standing (220219-9933)

Hampshire police said the officer was on patrol at the time.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Today, Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that the officer is now recovering at home.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We can confirm that the officer has been discharged from hospital and is now at home recuperating with continued support from medical professionals.’

Michael Enzanga, 19 and of no fixed address, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 23, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear via video link at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 25.

