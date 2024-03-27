Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police received reports that a woman in her 20s was touched inappropriately outside Boots Opticians at the top of Lymington High Street at around 10:30am on Monday, March 18. It was reported that her hair, hand and shoulders were touched in an inappropriate way without her consent.

Moments later, she boarded a bus and the man followed her. The woman was also inappropriately touched during the bus journey. No injuries were reported. Since this was reported to the police, officers have launched an investigation and would like to speak with potential witnesses.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image?

He has been described as being aged between 25 and 35, 5ft 7ins tall, of average build with short black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and grey and white trainers.