Currently, police officers in England and Wales are given a Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct at 20 years’ service. And now an amendment to the Royal Warrant means that officers will receive an additional ‘bar’ on their medal when they reach 30 years’ service, and a second bar for 40 years’ service.

SEE ALSO: Car pushed against house after crash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoe Wakefield said it is a ‘big’ achievement for officers to be recognised for their length of service and has welcomed the the announcement. She said: ‘Officers love to receive their 20-year long-service medal. It’s a big thing to get.’

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)