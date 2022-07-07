Police patrols after several incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in Gosport

Police have said they will continue patrolling Wilmott Close and Charlesbury Avenue after they were made aware of criminal damage to vehicles in the area.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday evening, (July 7), Gosport Police said: ‘We're aware of several recent incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in the areas of Wilmott Close & Charlesbury Avenue. Officers have been patrolling in the affected areas, and will continue to do so over the coming days. Enquiries also remain ongoing.

‘If you live in the area and have also suffered damage to your property, please be sure to report this to us.

‘If you any information or CCTV which may assist in our investigation, please contact us and quote incident number 44220266821.’