Police plea as officers name woman found dead on Southsea rooftop

THE woman who was found dead on a first-floor rooftop has been named by police as detectives try to trace her final movements.

Lorraine Bream, 40, was found on a rooftop at the back of Palmerston Mansions, overlooking Tonbridge Street – the road that runs parallel to shopping precinct Palmerston Road.

Tonbridge Street, Southsea, where a woman's body was found on a flat roof on Monday, September 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (160919-6255)

Her death sparked a murder probe with a 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after she was found at 10.50am on Monday.

Now police want to speak to anyone who saw Ms Bream in the area after 8pm on Sunday, September 15.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Police are now asking anyone who saw Lorraine in the Palmerston Road area any time after 8pm on Sunday 15 September to get in touch, as this information may be crucial to our investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.’

The arrested Southsea man has been bailed until October 14.

Call police on 101, quoting 44190330369.

