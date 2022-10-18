As reported, battle-axe Glenys Downie, 65, controlled and assaulted her husband during their marriage, before her husband found the courage to report this to police in September 2021.

Downie, who has since moved to Durns Road, Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, committed the offences whilst living in Swanwick.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard she would regularly assault her husband when she lost her temper, including kicking and punching him, pulling his hair and hitting him with an umbrella.

Glenys Downie has been jailed for two years at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty of coercive control. Downie, of Durn's Road, Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, was given an indefinite restraining order. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

On a number of occasions in 2020 and 2021, Downie threatened her husband with a knife and taunted him for being fearful of her behaviour.

Downie was jailed for two years and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Police have welcomed the sentence after a ‘complex’ investigation as they continue to fight for justice for domestic abuse victims, both male and female.

Police staff investigator Laura Cummins, who led the investigation, said: ‘This was a cruel and wicked campaign carried out by Glenys Downie.

‘Domestic abuse is a very complex crime type to investigate, with much of the offending happening behind closed doors, and with victims being controlled, manipulated and coerced into complying with demands, making it even more difficult for individuals to report to police.

‘The victim in this case is an incredibly strong individual, particularly in light of what he has been through, and he should be commended for his bravery.

‘No person should ever be treated in this shocking manner, not least by someone they love and share a life with.

‘I hope the outcome of this case reassures others out there who are suffering in silence that this abuse can be stopped.

‘Police will do everything to support victims who have been affected, whether male or female. We know that abuse perpetrated against male victims is often under-reported so we encourage anyone affected to please contact us.’

She added: ‘Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending. However, we appreciate not everyone wants to speak to the police.’

For support visit: www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/

