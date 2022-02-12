Hampshire police praise woman who faced her sex abuser in court three decades later - and saw him convicted

Peter John Wabel, 64, of Studfield Hill in Sheffield has been found guilty of four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16 and one count of buggery.

The crimes were committed in 1991 and 1992 at a home in Marchwood, Hampshire.

He was found guilty by a jury at Winchester Crown Court on Friday and will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, April 1.

Winchester Crown Court Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Det Con Marie Leather from Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone Unit said ‘We know how hard it is to come forward and report these offences, but it is vital to bring those responsible for these offences to justice.

‘We would like to commend the woman for reporting the offences committed against her – she has shown real bravery and courage in doing so. This case has been hanging over the victim for a number of years, having had a huge impact not only on herself, but also her wider family.

‘It will not have been easy for her to have to re-live the ordeal that she endured, however, her evidence has been extremely important in helping us to secure a conviction today – so we must praise her for coming forward.

‘We are committed to getting justice for victims and we would also encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to report it directly to police on 101, where you can speak with our specialist officers in confidence.’

Police have reiterated that any survivor of sexual abuse can have support whether a crime has been reported or not, with various types of help available. Click here to find out more.