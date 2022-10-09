Police probe continuing over knife-wielding gang who robbed teenagers of e-scooter in Portsmouth
A GANG who robbed a group of teenagers at knifepoint and stole their e-scooter in the city are still being hunted by police.
By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:00 pm
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:00 pm
A band of young men approached the teenagers – aged between 14 and 16 – at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road at 8pm on September 9.
The gang threatened them with a knife and the e-scooter was handed over to them.
Officers said ‘enquiries are still ongoing’.
Witnesses are encouraged to call police on 101.