Police probe continuing over knife-wielding gang who robbed teenagers of e-scooter in Portsmouth

A GANG who robbed a group of teenagers at knifepoint and stole their e-scooter in the city are still being hunted by police.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:00 pm - 1 min read
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:00 pm

A band of young men approached the teenagers – aged between 14 and 16 – at the junction of St Marks Road and Stamshaw Road at 8pm on September 9.

The gang threatened them with a knife and the e-scooter was handed over to them.

Officers said ‘enquiries are still ongoing’.

Witnesses are encouraged to call police on 101.