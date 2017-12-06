Police promoting safety messages at Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth

Have your say

NEIGHBOURHOOD police officers, PCSOs and patrol officers gave out safety messages to tackle violent crime, robberies and sexual offences during the night-time economy.

Hampshire Constabulary carried out the patrols last week at Guildhall Walk in the centre of Portsmouth.

There were no reports of serious assaults, robberies or sexual offences related to the night-time economy but officers issued three fixed penalty notices for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Operation Rigging will continue over Christmas with increased plain clothes and uniformed police patrols.

Inspector Louise Tester said: ‘We want people to be safe and feel safe.

‘We’re continuing with increased police patrols around the night-time economy this weekend, as part of this preventative campaign.’