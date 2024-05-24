Police pursue motorbike driving over 80mph in residential area of Fareham
The police have engaged in a short pursuit with a motorbike after it was driving anti-socially in a residential area.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took to Facebook with an update in a pursuit with a motorbike driving in Newgate Lane, Fareham. The officers asked the driver to stop, they made off and the pursuit began.
The Facebook post said: ”We stood it down due to the high risk it was taking (In excess of 80 mph in a 30) and through a red traffic light at speed however located it a short time later. No-one with it (Obviously) but we'll have it for forensics and images of the rider from our vehicle.”