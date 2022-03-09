Police raid in Whiteley discovers more than a thousand ball bearings after reports of them 'being fired towards people'

Hampshire police confirmed they had spoken with an individual who surrendered 1,200 ball bearings and a slingshot to them – and will be interviewing him in due course.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘This relates to reports of ball bearings being fired towards people on Bluebell Way between March 4 and March 7.

‘Damage was also caused to the windows of a digger on a development site at the location.

1,200 ball bearings and a slingshot were discovered by police in Whiteley

‘Police have searched a nearby address and seized ball bearings and a slingshot.’

No arrests have been made.

It comes after The News reported a beloved family cat called Casper was shot in the eye with something resembling a ball bearing in Whiteley on Friday, March 4.

Vets had to remove his eye after it was left ‘dangling’ from the socket and ‘dripping’ with blood.

Police are aware of this incident and have asked anyone with any information to call 101 quoting reference 44220089463.

