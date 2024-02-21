News you can trust since 1877
Police recover "stolen" jewellery in Fratton, Portsmouth, and encourage owner to collect it

Police have recovered some valuable items which they suspect are stolen.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT
Officers have found two pieces of jewellery which they believe has been taken from their rightful owner. The valuables were recovered in Sandringham Road.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Do you recognise this jewellery? Officers have recovered it from a Sandringham Road address in Portsmouth and believe it to have been stolen.

"If you recognise it, please call 101 quoting reference 44240074442." The owner can submit a report for their belongings online via the police website.

