Officers have found two pieces of jewellery which they believe has been taken from their rightful owner. The valuables were recovered in Sandringham Road.

Police recovered stolen jewellery from an address in Sandringham Road, Fratton. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Do you recognise this jewellery? Officers have recovered it from a Sandringham Road address in Portsmouth and believe it to have been stolen.