POLICE investigating a burglary that saw a much-loved Portsmouth theatre ‘completely trashed’ have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident occurred at the Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Old Portsmouth, between 5am and 8.50am on Sunday, September 29.

Police have released this CCTV picture as part of an appeal into a burglary at the Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Old Portsmouth, on Sunday, September 29. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

At least one suspect broke into the venue by forcing the stage door and stole a safe containing £800, alongside electrical goods.

Bleach was also poured into the theatre’s server – meaning digital cast lists, press releases and show scripts were destroyed.

Police said they want to speak to the man pictured, after a 38 year-old-man was arrested in connection with the offence but released under investigation.

A cupboard containing the theatre's safe after it was smashed open. Picture: Richard Stride

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190347621.