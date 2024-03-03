Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating two shoplifting incidents in Eastleigh would like to speak to a man in connection with their enquiries. On Monday, February 19 at around 7:40pm cheese, butter and protein bars worth approximately £200 were taken from the Nisa store on Fair Oak Road. At 8:20pm on February 23 laundry detergent worth around £90 was taken from the same store.

Officers conducting enquiries into these incidents now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with what happened.

