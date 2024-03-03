News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police release CCTV footage following two shoplifting incidents in Eastleigh

Hundreds of pounds worth of cheese, butter and protein bars have been stolen in two Eastleigh shoplifting incidents.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 13:17 GMT
Officers investigating two shoplifting incidents in Eastleigh would like to speak to a man in connection with their enquiries. On Monday, February 19 at around 7:40pm cheese, butter and protein bars worth approximately £200 were taken from the Nisa store on Fair Oak Road. At 8:20pm on February 23 laundry detergent worth around £90 was taken from the same store.

 Officers conducting enquiries into these incidents now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with what happened.

 He is described as white, aged between 45 and 50-years-old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair and he was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark blue jeans and an Adidas t-shirt.

 If you recognise him or have any information that may assist the police enquiries please call 101 quoting reference 44240081576.

 Alternatively, go online and submit information. Click here for more information.

