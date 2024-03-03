Police release CCTV footage following two shoplifting incidents in Eastleigh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating two shoplifting incidents in Eastleigh would like to speak to a man in connection with their enquiries. On Monday, February 19 at around 7:40pm cheese, butter and protein bars worth approximately £200 were taken from the Nisa store on Fair Oak Road. At 8:20pm on February 23 laundry detergent worth around £90 was taken from the same store.
Officers conducting enquiries into these incidents now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with what happened.
He is described as white, aged between 45 and 50-years-old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair and he was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark blue jeans and an Adidas t-shirt.
If you recognise him or have any information that may assist the police enquiries please call 101 quoting reference 44240081576.