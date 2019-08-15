Police release CCTV images of car thieves believed to be hiding in Portsmouth

POLICE hunting a gang of car thieves are focusing their search on Portsmouth.

Officers investigating the theft of a blue BMW in Salisbury have released CCTV images of suspects they want to speak to, who they now believe may be in Portsmouth.

Police said the gang caught the train to Portsmouth from Salisbury. Photo: Wiltshire Police

The motor was stolen between July 31 and August 1, with CCTV footage showing a group of trying a number of door handles before stealing the BWM.

The vehicle was later found abandoned elsewhere in Salisbury.

PC James Barrett, of Wiltshire Police’s community tasking team, wants anyone who recognises the men to get in touch.

‘Our enquiries so far suggest the suspects may have travelled to Salisbury Railway Station after the theft, and then caught a train to Portsmouth,’ he added.

Anyone with information should call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54190075396. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.