Police release e-fit following sexual assault in Southsea where man groped woman
Officers investigating a sexual assault at a bus stop in Southsea have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to following a sexual assault.
At about 6pm on Thursday, February 1, a 19-year-old woman from Southsea got off a bus on Fawcett Road and was approached by an unknown male.
He grabbed her arm and tried to engage her in conversation, before positioning himself behind her and touching her bottom. The police have now released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident. He is described as black, about 5ft 8in tall, aged mid to late 20s, with short black hair and a small amount of black facial hair.