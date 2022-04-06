Described as being ‘mostly bald’ and having a ‘tubby belly’, the man approached the woman sat on a bench in Andover.

The incident took place on the footpath area close to Mill Lake, at the back of Rooksbury Road, Mead Hedges and Sainsbury Close.

Officers received reports of the exposure between 8.15pm and 8.30pm, on March 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police have released an e-fit of the man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Hampshire police have released an e-fit image of the man they wish to speak to.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7inches tall, aged late 40s to mid 50s, having a tubby belly, mostly bald with tufty dark grey hair on top, piercing blue eyes, and grubby looking with stubble.

‘He was wearing a dark zip up hoody, light grey drawstring shorts that were fraying at the bottom, black and white slip on trainers and a silver ring on one of his fingers.

‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries since this incident and are now in a position to release an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.

‘Do you recognise the man in the image or think you recognise the description?

‘Were you in the area at around the time of the incident?

‘Did you remember seeing anything suspicious or a man matching the description?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem is asked to call 101, quoting 44220121380.’

An online form can also be submitted to Hampshire police here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron