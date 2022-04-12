Police release e-fit of 'skinny' man who robbed jewellery from New Milton home and pedalled away on a bike carrying two bags for life

A man robbed jewellery from a Hampshire home and was seen pedalling away on a bike.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:42 am

The man, described as ‘skinny’ and wearing a bomber jacket, was seen fleeing the property carrying two bags for life after the burglary.

He entered unoccupied house in New Milton, and in an untidy search, stole electrical items and jewellery.

Read More

Read More
Couple sentenced for 'despicable' Southsea attack on man stamped on head while u...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man, aged between 30-and-35-years-old, was seen pedalling away on a bike carrying two bags for life. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Making a getaway on a black bike, the man, aged between 30 and 35, cycled away towards Fawcett Fields.

The man forced his way into property on Christchurch Road, close to the junction in Barton Lane, at 2pm, on March 15.

Police have released an e-fit of the man, and are appealing to the public for information.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as being white, aged 30-35 years old, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, skinny build and short brown hair and grey beard.

‘The man was seen wearing a dark bomber jacket, grey trousers and carrying a black rucksack over his shoulder at the time of the incident.

‘Do you know who this man is? Were you in the area at the time?

SEE ALSO: Southsea's ex-Winnie Mandela vigilante due to testify in an infamous murder trial in South Africa avoids jail for brandishing large kitchen knife and threatening acid attack

‘Perhaps you have CCTV or dash-cam footage available?

‘Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact us on 101 and quoting crime reference 44220103997.’

People can also submit an online report regarding the crime here.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.