The man, described as ‘skinny’ and wearing a bomber jacket, was seen fleeing the property carrying two bags for life after the burglary.

He entered unoccupied house in New Milton, and in an untidy search, stole electrical items and jewellery.

The man, aged between 30-and-35-years-old, was seen pedalling away on a bike carrying two bags for life. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Making a getaway on a black bike, the man, aged between 30 and 35, cycled away towards Fawcett Fields.

The man forced his way into property on Christchurch Road, close to the junction in Barton Lane, at 2pm, on March 15.

Police have released an e-fit of the man, and are appealing to the public for information.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as being white, aged 30-35 years old, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, skinny build and short brown hair and grey beard.

‘The man was seen wearing a dark bomber jacket, grey trousers and carrying a black rucksack over his shoulder at the time of the incident.

‘Do you know who this man is? Were you in the area at the time?

‘Perhaps you have CCTV or dash-cam footage available?

‘Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact us on 101 and quoting crime reference 44220103997.’

People can also submit an online report regarding the crime here.

