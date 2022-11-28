Officers have released a picture of the man, thought to be aged between 50 and 70, after he touched a woman inappropriately over her clothing. It happened between 2pm and 2.10pm on Wednesday November 9 when the woman in her 20’s was walking along City Road, close to the Ra and Rb bus stops, Winchester.

‘She was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately over her clothing,’ a police statement said. ‘The man then walked away.’

Police release pic. Pic Hants police

Since this incident officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify and locate the man involved. He is described as white, 5ft 11in to 6ft tall with a stocky build, shoulder length grey hair who was wearing a brown waistcoat and a leather jacket with stitched on patching.