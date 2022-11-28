Police release picture of man with shoulder length grey hair wearing waistcoat after sexual assault on woman
POLICE are hunting a man with shoulder length grey hair wearing a waistcoat aged up to 70 who sexually assaulted a woman.
Officers have released a picture of the man, thought to be aged between 50 and 70, after he touched a woman inappropriately over her clothing. It happened between 2pm and 2.10pm on Wednesday November 9 when the woman in her 20’s was walking along City Road, close to the Ra and Rb bus stops, Winchester.
‘She was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately over her clothing,’ a police statement said. ‘The man then walked away.’
Since this incident officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify and locate the man involved. He is described as white, 5ft 11in to 6ft tall with a stocky build, shoulder length grey hair who was wearing a brown waistcoat and a leather jacket with stitched on patching.
Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.