As reported, a man in his 60s was arrested on ‘suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal’ in Cornwell Close, Rowner, at 8pm on October 27.

Police have now told The News he remains under investigation with enquiries still being carried out.

The force also confirmed the dog has not been returned to the home after previously being seized and remains in kennels – where the animal has now been for more than two months.

A police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries remain ongoing. The dog remains in kennels.’

It comes after shocked passers-by said they caught the man in the act after he left his curtains open at night-time.

Police were called and arrested the man who was subsequently released.

A woman, who did not want to be named, previously told The News: ‘It was like he wanted to be seen, he had his curtains open and everything.’

A man added: ‘It was absolutely sickening. We were all horrified and disgusted – it was absolutely heinous.

‘The windows were open and the police came and arrested him and the RSPCA took the dog away.’

A police spokesman said at the time: ‘We can confirm that a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal.

‘This follows an incident involving a dog at an address in Gosport, which was reported to police shortly after 8pm on October 27.

‘The dog has been seized and taken into the care of kennels.

‘The man has been released from custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.’

Anyone with information should call 101 with any information.

The RSPCA declined to comment while the police investigation was taking place.

